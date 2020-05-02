Del Mar City Council Votes to Reopen Beaches at Dawn on Monday

Share This Article:

The Del Mar City Council voted 5-0 on Friday to reopen the coastal city’s popular beaches at dawn on Monday with restrictions to ensure social distancing.

Solana Beach and Carlsbad are also expected to reopen their beaches on Monday after the county gave local jurisdictions the go-ahead to permit walking, running, swimming, surfing and paddling.

Del Mar said beachgoers must stay six feet apart from non-household members on the sand and in the ocean. Parking areas will remain closed except for disabled spaces. Summer rules for dogs will apply.

Seagrove Park and Powerhouse Park will remain closed except for beach access points. At those entrances, visitors are asked to take turns to allow for social distancing. Face coverings are required whenever social distancing is not possible.

Del Mar, Carlsbad and Solana Beach are the last cities in San Diego County to reopen their beaches.

