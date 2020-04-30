San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, April 30

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 30.

• There have been 3,432 cases and 120 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 46,500 cases and 1,887 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,046,022 cases and 61,288 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other San Diego leaders said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reported plan to close all beaches and state parks “sends the wrong message” to Californians who are behaving responsibly.

The San Diego Art Institute is launching a virtual online market with face masks created by artists from San Diego and Baja California to help support the creative sector during the pandemic.

• State Sen. Andreas Borgeas writes that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating, and California must continue to act decisively to help mitigate the damage to businesses and workers.

