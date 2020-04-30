County Eases Restrictions on Recreation as 132 Cases, 4 More Deaths Reported

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials eased more restrictions on outdoor recreation Thursday as they reported 132 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths.

Golf courses are now allowed to open, parking lots at parks can reopen at 50% capacity, families can participate in active sports in parks, and recreational boating by single households is permitted.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said all of these activities are limited to groups living in single households. “It means family members who reside in your household,” he stressed. “No family reunions…No party boats.”

Social distancing is still required throughout the county, and face coverings for ages 2 and above will mandatory in public beginning Friday.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported a total of 52,574 tests, 3,564 positive cases and 124 deaths. The latest victims were four men in their 50s, 70s and 80s. Three of the four had underlying medical conditions.

Fletcher expressed relief that Gov. Gavin Newsom did not close the just-reopened beaches in San Diego County, limiting his new order to Orange County. The supervisor said he spoke with Newsom by phone, and during the conversation, the governor praised San Diego’s efforts to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But Fletcher said San Diegans need to be careful not to create conditions like those in Newport Beach that led to the governor’s order.

“Continue to be responsible and exercise restraint,” he said. “We do not want that to be us.”

He said officials remain focused on gradually reopening San Diego County while making sure the healthcare system does not become overwhelmed.

“The worst of coronavirus will not be over until we have a vaccine or widespread therapeutic treatment,” said Fletcher. Until then, some degree of social distancing will be necessary, he said.

