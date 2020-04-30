San Diego Republican Party Calls on Newsom to End California Lockdown

Share This Article:

The Republican Party of San Diego County issued a resolution Thursday calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately end the statewide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution cited “tremendous financial damage to untold individuals, families, and businesses” and demanded that Newsom “respect the inalienable rights of Californians and end the statewide lockdown order effective immediately.”

It is the first resolution issued by the local party under long-time chairman Tony Krvaric, who criticized “Newsom’s seemingly indefinite statewide lockdown and petulant closure of our treasured beaches.”

Newsom will reportedly issue an order today closing all beaches and state parks after people crowded beaches in Orange and Ventura counties last weekend.

“The lockdown is having disastrous effects on the mental and financial health of millions of Californians, including increased suicides, domestic abuse, and substance abuse,” said Krvaric. “We seek a balanced approach recognizing our Fifth Amendment right to life, liberty, and property.”

“Californians have substantially complied with unprecedented restrictions in order to ‘bend the curve.’ With that objective achieved it’s time for Californians to get back to work, following common sense protocols,” he said.

