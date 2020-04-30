Barbara Bry Calls for Technology-Backed ‘New San Diego’ Government Model

Share This Article:

City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry called Thursday for a “new San Diego” approach to government in the wake of hefty budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Necessity is and will be the mother of invention. Tough times create the opportunity for positive and lasting change,” she said in an online press conference.

Bry took issue with “bloated middle management” and urged the city to adopt new technology, such as the Development Services Department’s transition to electronic building permits.

“The new San Diego utilizes technology to enhance public participation, transparency and accountability in government,” she said. “In the last few weeks, I have attended several virtual community meetings at which participants have said they want this option to continue after the pandemic ends.”

Bry said she is optimistic about San Diego’s future, but stressed that city leaders need to seize the opportunity created by the pandemic to make fundamental changes, reduce the bureaucracy and return the focus to neighborhoods and essential services.

Bry also took aim at Assembly Bill 5, which requires most independent contractors to become traditional shift employees or lose their jobs.

“It’s hurting many small business owners more than ever. We need to rethink employment in the 21st century and we need to create a new category of worker,” she said.

The City Council began budget hearings on Thursday that will continue through May 8.

