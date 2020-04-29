San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 29

San Diego State University is quiet and nearly deserted while classes are not in session.
San Diego State University was nearly deserted on Monday amid the pandemic. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

There have been 3,314 cases and 118 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

Across California there have been 45,031 cases and 1,809 deaths as of Tuesday evening.

Across the United States, there have been 1,028,217 cases and 59,446 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Navy announced it is extending its inquiry into the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier after his plea for help with a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

With stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place indefinitely, greater levels of stress could cause an increase in domestic violence throughout San Diego County, a Sharp Health psychologist predicted.

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have begun a portion of a global clinical trial to assess whether a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders might also have therapeutic value for COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus pandemic or not, a digital deep clean of your computer is one major thing that will help you feel more in control while forced to work from home.

Citing students’ lack of equipment necessary to participate in distance learning during stay-at-home orders, local company JLab Audio donated 3,000 headphones to San Diego County school districts.

Coastal Roots Farm’s pay-what-you-can farm stand, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, will remain open on Thursdays from noon to  3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the pandemic.

Molly Bowman-Styles writes that while Americans are sheltering at home, we have a rare gift of time to imagine how art can inspire new and meaningful forms of political expression in the age of COVID-19.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 29 was last modified: April 29th, 2020

