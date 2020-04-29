San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 29

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

• There have been 3,314 cases and 118 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 45,031 cases and 1,809 deaths as of Tuesday evening.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,028,217 cases and 59,446 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The Navy announced it is extending its inquiry into the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier after his plea for help with a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

• With stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in place indefinitely, greater levels of stress could cause an increase in domestic violence throughout San Diego County, a Sharp Health psychologist predicted.

• Researchers at UC San Diego Health have begun a portion of a global clinical trial to assess whether a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders might also have therapeutic value for COVID-19 patients.

• Coronavirus pandemic or not, a digital deep clean of your computer is one major thing that will help you feel more in control while forced to work from home.

• Citing students’ lack of equipment necessary to participate in distance learning during stay-at-home orders, local company JLab Audio donated 3,000 headphones to San Diego County school districts.

• Coastal Roots Farm’s pay-what-you-can farm stand, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, will remain open on Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the pandemic.

• Molly Bowman-Styles writes that while Americans are sheltering at home, we have a rare gift of time to imagine how art can inspire new and meaningful forms of political expression in the age of COVID-19.

