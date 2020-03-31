Captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt Pleads with Navy to Get Infected Sailors Off Ship

Share This Article:

The captain of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt is pleading with the Navy to get over 100 coronavirus-infected sailors off the ship and into shore housing.

The aircraft carrier docked in Guam last week after nearly two dozen sailors tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors,” wrote Capt. Brett Crozier in a memo obtained and published Tuesday by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the Navy is working to get the infected sailors off the ship, but has been stymied by a lack of housing options on Guam.

“We’ve been working the past several days to get those sailors off the ship,” he said. “We’re very concerned about it.”

He also said that not all crew members can leave because of critical jobs such as maintaining the carrier’s nuclear reactors and securing weapons.

In his memo, Crozier said it is impossible to follow guidance from the CDC on isolating infected personnel for 14 days because of close quarters aboard the ship, which carriers a crew of 3,000 and air wing of 2,000.

