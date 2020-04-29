County Reports 118 More Cases and 2 Deaths, But Meets Key Reopening Metric

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials reported 118 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths on Wednesday while announcing that a key metric for re-opening has been achieved.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the percentage of new positive cases as a percentage of daily testing has fallen for two weeks. It is currently running at 6%.

“We are moving in the right direction,” said Wooten at the county’s daily media briefing. “The results that we see here today are because of your commitment, San Diego.”

The Health and Human Services Agency reported a total of 50,271 tests conducted, 3,432 confirmed cases and 120 deaths. The latest victims were a woman in her mid 80s and a man in his late 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

The percentage of positive cases in daily testing is one of five key metrics set by the federal government. Only one remains to be achieved in San Diego — establishing robust testing — and officials say they hope to complete that by the end of the week

