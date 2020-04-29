Report: Governor to Order All California Beaches Closed After Weekend Crowds

Share This Article:

All California beaches and state parks are expected to temporarily close starting Friday, in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a Los Angeles television station reported Wednesday evening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to announce the closures Thursday, according to Fox11, which obtained a law enforcement bulletin that is supposed to be sent to all California police chiefs notifying them of the closures.

The new closures come after Orange County beaches were packed with thousands of people last weekend.

“After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that ALL beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1st,” the bulletin to police chiefs said.

“We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan for any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its own dynamics.”

The City of Del Mar sent an email message Wednesday telling residents its beaches would not reopen as planned on Thursday in anticipation of the governor’s announcement.

Most beaches in San Diego County were just allowed to reopen on Monday.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

