San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, April 27

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:55 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

• There have been 3,043 cases and 111 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 42,164 cases and 1,710 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 972,969 cases and 55,118 deaths as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Most beaches in San Diego County reopened for walking, running and water sports after receiving the OK from county public health officials, but Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach and California state beaches remain closed.

• Despite national reports to the contrary, a majority of the people who flocked to Huntington Beach over the weekend kept their distance from each other, city and police officials said.

• The county Health and Human Services Agency opened drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Escondido and Chula Vista.

• Starting May 4, the San Diego Development Services Department will begin accepting building permit applications online for all new projects, expanding the existing digital permitting process that is currently available on a limited basis.

• A San Diego marketing agency recently helped an innovative medical clinic with an advertising campaign to encourage patients who want to see a doctor to first use a smartphone or computer.

• Although many eateries remain open with takeout and delivery options, some of San Diego’s top chefs have decided to share recipes with their fans.

