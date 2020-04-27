LIST: Which San Diego County Beaches Are Now Open

Share This Article:

A number of beaches reopened Monday in San Diego County after receiving the OK from county public health officials. However, some cities voted to keep their beaches closed. Here’s a breakdown of what’s open, what’s not, and what you can do at the beaches.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Moonlight Beach in Encinitas is open as of 8 a.m. Monday for “walking, running, and all water activities except for boating,” according to the city. Any “gatherings” are prohibited and people must follow social distancing orders such as wearing a mask and standing at least six feet apart from non-household members. For more details, go to the city’s website.

The city of San Diego also reopened its beaches Monday morning for swimming, surfing and single-person paddle boarding or kayaking in the ocean waters. The bay waters are open for single-person paddle boarding and kayaking but not swimming. Boardwalks, piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island remain closed. For more details, go to the. For more details, go to the city’s website.

The city of Imperial Beach announced its beach is open for walking and jogging only. The ocean water is currently closed due to water pollution, according to the city. For more details, go to the city’s website.

The San Diego Bay is reopening Monday for kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming. Gatherings are prohibited while social distancing orders are enforced. For more information, go to the Port of San Diego’s website.

The city of Coronado is opening its beaches to ocean water activity, walking and running. Social distancing orders are also enforced. For more information, go to the city’s website.

The city of Oceanside is opening its beaches to exercising, running, walking, swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking. Recreational boating is not permitted. For more information, go to the city’s website.

The beaches in the following areas remain closed as of Monday. Visit each city’s website or the state’s website for up-to-date information.

LIST: Which San Diego County Beaches Are Now Open was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: