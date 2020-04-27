Huntington Beach Says Crowds Kept Their Distance Despite National Reports

Share This Article:

The majority of the people who flocked to Huntington Beach over the weekend kept their distance from each other, authorities reported Monday.

“Despite what’s being reported, the majority of our beach goers are complying to social distancing,” Huntington Beach Police tweeted.

Police and lifeguards spent the weekend patrolling the beach and found “the majority of people staying in their own unit,” the city said in a statement. “If not they are educated and have complied.”

Lifeguards also broadcast hourly social distancing reminders from the loud speaker on the pier.

The city released aerial photographs showing considerable spacing at beaches.

Meanwhile, crowds at adjacent Newport Beach over the weekend prompted the City Council to consider temporary weekend beach closures at a special meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will also include developing a committee to guide business reopening, according to a city statement.

— City News Service

