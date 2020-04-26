Top San Diego Restaurants Share Recipes Amid Stay-at-Home Order

Share This Article:

Have you been craving dishes from some of your favorite restaurants amid the stay-at-home order? Although many eateries remain open with takeout and delivery options, a handful of chefs have decided to share recipes with their fans.

Below are recipes from just three top San Diego eateries.

Pho Ca Dao’s Canh Cải Bẹ Xanh or Mustard Green Firm Tofu Soup

Serves 2 as a main or 6 as part of a meal of many dishes

100g/1 cup cubed fresh tofu

2-cm/1-inch piece of fresh ginger, julienned

1 spring onion/scallion thinly sliced

1 vegetable stock cube

Dash of cooking oil

A pinch of sea salt

A pinch of black pepper

A pinch of sugar

300g/10.5 oz. Chinese mustard greens, chopped

Bring 1 litre/4 cups of water to the boil in a saucepan. Add tofu, ginger, spring onion/scallion, stock cube, oil, salt, pepper and sugar. When ready to serve the soup, add the Chinese mustard greens to the pan and bring to a boil again. Serve hot by itself as a main meal or with an array of other dishes and rice.

*A little twist I do at home before serving, while it’s still on the stove, break 2-3 eggs and stir into the soup (this will make the soup look more like egg drop soup, but much more healthy).

Ranch 45’s Quick Salmon Pasta

Serves 4

2 cans Salmon, in water -Drained

4 tbsp good extra virgin olive oil

2 Lemons

1 pound of your favorite pasta, we use angle hair

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: 4-8 oz smoked salmon, sliced thin

Bring a medium sized pot of water to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons salt. Add Pasta, cook for 8-10 minutes or until al dente.While Pasta is cooking, heat medium sized non stick saute pan over medium heat. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add salmon and smoked salmon, toss. Add Juice of 1 ½ to 2 lemons, zest of a half a lemon, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook till heated through.

Place pasta in a serving bowl, top with salmon. Serve with salad, your favorite crusty bread, a bottle of Chablis.

The Gluten Free Baking Co.’s Rustic Apple Tart

Apple Top:

2 apples (peaches and plums will also work!)

2 Tablespoons sugar (Coconut or date sugar are great alternatives)

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

Preheat oven to 400F. Take 2 apples, and decide if you like them peeled or not (if so, peel them now.) Thinly slice them (or use a mandolin) about ¼ inch thick. Combine slices plus lemon juice and sugar. Stir to coat all apples, and set aside.

Crust:

215 grams oats or oat flour (if you are celiac these MUST say gluten free on the packaging)

2 Tablespoons sugar (Coconut or date sugar are great alternatives)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup coconut oil

If using whole oats, place in food processor and grind into flour. Combine all crust ingredients, using either your hands or a spatula. If the dough seems too crumbly, add 1 tablespoon of water at a time until it feels right. It needs to reach a doughy consistency, but not too sticky.

To assemble the tart:

Using a piece of parchment paper, press out the dough into a 9.5 inch square with your hands. Move the crust with its parchment paper onto a baking sheet. Take your apples, and starting at one end, arrange them in an attractive pattern over the top of the tart. If there is liquid left in the apple bowl, drizzle it over the tart. Bake 25 minutes at 400F. Using a fork, pierce the apples to see if they are soft. If so, remove from oven. If not, add a few extra minutes.

Options for serving:

Find your favorite jam, and combine 2 tablespoons jam to 2 teaspoons water. Drizzle over tart.

Combine 1 tablespoon sugar + 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle lightly over tart.

