San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 24

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

• There have been 2,643 cases and 100 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 37,369 cases and 1,469 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 883,826 cases and 50,373 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• City Council candidate Kelvin Barrios, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, called on Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the council to require all San Diegans to wear face coverings in public.

• Columnist George Mullen writes that the United States is unwittingly swallowing economic hemlock in what amounts to a blind gamble to stop the spread of coronavirus.

