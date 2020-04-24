San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 24

Building inspector wears mask and gloves
A San Diego building inspector is on the job but wearing a mask and gloves amid the pandemic. Courtesy City of San Diego

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

There have been 2,643 cases and 100 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

Across California there have been 37,369 cases and 1,469 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 883,826 cases and 50,373 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City Council candidate Kelvin Barrios, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, called on Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the council to require all San Diegans to wear face coverings in public.

Columnist George Mullen writes that the United States is unwittingly swallowing economic hemlock in what amounts to a blind gamble to stop the spread of coronavirus.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

