Report: Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating USS Theodore Roosevelt’s Captain

The New York Times reported Friday that Navy leaders have recommended reinstating the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was fired after warning of a coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft carrier.

The newspaper said Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, and acting Navy Secretary James McPherson, made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper then asked for time to consider whether he will sign off on the reinstatement, according to the report, though he had earlier indicated he would be “generally inclined” to support such a request.

Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command by former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after his letter to top brass pleading for help was leaked to a San Francisco newspaper.

Crozier was cheered as he left the San Diego-based carrier, which is docked at Guam while over 800 crew members have tested positive for the disease and one death has been recorded. He was reassigned to a shore position in San Diego, but has the virus himself, and is in quarantine on the island.

Modly later resigned after telling the crew over the ship’s public address system that Crozer was “stupid” in sending the letter.

