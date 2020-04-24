County Opening Beaches to Swimming, Surfing, Other Water Sports on Monday

Share This Article:

San Diego County officials announced Friday that coastal cities may reopen beach access for swimming, surfing, paddleboarding and kayaking on Monday.

“It is appropriate that we open up at this point limited access to the ocean,” said Fletcher at the county’s daily media briefing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fletcher stressed that the opening is limited to crossing a beach to enter the water. People cannot sit on the beach, and parking lots will remained closed.

He also said it will be up to coastal cities to monitor access to their beaches, and noted that state beaches remain closed.

The county also issued a new public health order requiring all residents to wear face coverings when within six feet of a non-household member.

“We believe this is going to be part of life in the new normal,” said Fletcher. “Getting in the habit of having a face covering when you leave the house — that’s going to be part of the change.”

He said further easing of orders regarding access to parks would be announced soon.

