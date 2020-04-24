Share This Article:

City Council candidate Kelvin Barrios, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, called on Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the council to require all San Diegans to wear face coverings in public.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Barrios, who is running against Sean Elo in District 9 in the Nov. 3 election, was hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus March 19. He has since made a full recovery.

Face coverings are recommended but not required throughout San Diego County, but Barrios argued in a letter released Thursday that the city should make coverings mandatory for all San Diegans when out in public.

“With officials from the County of San Diego recently announcing a rise in cases of people infected with COVID-19, and 48% of those within the City of San Diego, it is concerning to me and we need to do more,” wrote Barrios. “Our city officials need to take action now and require face coverings as a precaution to protect our residents and our essential workers, including grocery and pharmacy workers, transit drivers, gas station attendants and others.”

On Tuesday, National City unanimously passed an emergency order mandating that face covering be worn in public settings, becoming the first city to do so in San Diego County.

Candidate Who Was Hospitalized with COVID-19 Urges San Diego to Require Masks was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: