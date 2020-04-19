San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, April 19

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 19.

• There have been 2,213 cases and 71 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 28,963 cases and 1,072 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 735,366 cases and 39,095 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom’s task force on rebuilding the California economy will be co-chaired by former presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer and include an A-list of business leaders from a broad spectrum of sectors — from retail to restaurants and from airlines to utilities.

