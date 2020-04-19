San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, April 19

Plastic sheeting has been draped in front of post office counters to protect employees.
Plastic sheeting has been draped in front of post office counters to protect employees. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 19.

There have been 2,213 cases and 71 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

Across California there have been 28,963 cases and 1,072 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 735,366 cases and 39,095 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s task force on rebuilding the California economy will be co-chaired by former presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer and include an A-list of business leaders from a broad spectrum of sectors — from retail to restaurants and from airlines to utilities.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

