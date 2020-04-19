‘One World’ COVID-19 Music Special Raises Nearly $128 Million

Share This Article:

“One World: Together at Home,” Saturday’s two- hour special featuring performances by some of music’s top names to help raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus, raised nearly $128 million, according to organizers

Global Citizen, the international advocacy group that helped put the special together, tweeted late Saturday that the event raised “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon.”

The special, with artists curated by Lady Gaga, aired locally from 8- 10 p.m. Saturday on ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW and several cable networks.

Hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, the show featured Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion and Sam Smith, among others.

The proceeds will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The special also celebrated health care workers and featured experiences from doctors, nurses and families.

–City News Service

