Ideas for Making Takeout the Highlight of Your Locked-Down Day in San Diego

Share This Article:

As the statewide shelter-at-home order enters its fifth week, more and more San Diego restaurants are responding with unique ideas for making takeout the highlight of your locked-down day.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

OpenTable has segued from making reservations to directing diners to takeout with a new list of restaurants offering unique options.

The software team behind Coast, an employee messaging and team collaboration app, has complied listings of San Diego restaurants open for takeout during the pandemic.

The California Restaurant Association maintains the most comprehensive list of local restaurants offering pickup and delivery during the crisis.

And it’s not just restaurants. Craft breweries and wine tasting rooms are packing drinks and bottles to go.

Here are some specific ideas compiled by the staff of Times of San Diego:

• Mezé Greek Fusion in the Gaslamp is offering family-style meals and cocktails for takeout and delivery from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

• Cucina Enoteca in Del Mar has build-your-own pizza kits, cocktails for two, and essential Italian groceries like fresh pasta and sauce.

• The Carruth Cellars urban winery locations in Carlsbad, Solana Beach and Little Italy are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily to purchase wine, cheese and meat platters, and fresh bread to go.

• Antica Trattoria in La Mesa will put together a chef special dinner kit with two salads, two main courses, desserts, and a bottle of wine for a homebound celebration.

• The Saint Archer tasting rooms in Miramar and Leucadia are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily for craft beer to go.

• Denny’s, a California institution, is offering shareable family packs for pickup or delivery. Menus include the signature Grand Slam, build-you-own cheeseburgers and chicken tenders.

• The Godfather Restaurant, the Balistreri family’s classic Italian eatery in Kearny Mesa, has a full menu of pasta, steak, chicken and veal favorites for take out or delivery along with half-off bottles of wine.

• Pacifica Del Mar is offering curbside pickup of entrees, family meals, pre-mixed cocktails, wine and beer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Madison on Park in University Heights has walk-up ordering of its Mediterranean and Southern California fare, eight different cocktails, beer and wine to go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays, with brunch available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• Park 101, the casual, outdoor restaurant experience in Carlsbad, is open with family packs to go, along with burgers, beer, cocktails and prosecco.

Do you have a unique take-out dining experience to recommend? Let us know at news@timesofsandiego.com.

Ideas for Making Takeout the Highlight of Your Locked-Down Day in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: