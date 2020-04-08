San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 8

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

• There have been 1,454 cases of coronavirus disease and 31 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 15,865 cases and 374 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• San Diego County health officials urged local residents to avoid experimental treatments for COVID-19, stressing that there is no known cure yet for the illness.

• The National Lacrosse League and its local team, the San Diego Seals, announced the remainder of the regular season will be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

• David Wilber, who served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, writes that Capt. Brett Crozier did the right thing amind the uncertainty of a coronavirus outbreak amid close quarters on the giant warship.

• City Council candidate Joe Leventhal announced the launch of SanDiegoTogether.org, a website with information, resources, and volunteer opportunities to aid San Diegans during the COVID-19 crisis.

• The San Diego Catholic Diocese will offer its Holy Week services through the Internet and on broadcast television, including an Easter Sunday Mass to be celebrated by Bishop Robert W. McElroy.

• A San Diego high-school robotics team created more than 400 face shields for local healthcare workers.

