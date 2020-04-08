San Diego Health Officials Urge Residents to Avoid Malaria Drug Touted by Trump

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials urged local residents to avoid experimental treatments for COVID-19, stressing that there is no known cure yet for the illness.

In a briefing on Tuesday, two county medical officials specifically warned against hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial medication touted multiple times in recent days by President Trump.

“We are not recommending this medication,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief health officer.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, agreed.

“This particular drug is not FDA-indicated for this use,” he said. “There’s no evidence of any specific drug that has any specific efficacy at this time.”

He said many medical studies were underway around the world to address exactly this issue, but no scientific research confirmed efficacy.

Trump “has a small personal financial interest” in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine, The New York Times reported Monday.

