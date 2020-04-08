San Diego Catholics, Others Plan Virtual Easter Services via TV, Web and Twitter

Share This Article:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego will offer Holy Week services through the internet and on broadcast television, including an Easter Sunday Mass to be celebrated by Bishop Robert W. McElroy.

Holy Week is the most sacred period in the Christian calendar, when the faithful mark the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection on Easter.

With public Masses suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese will deliver these services in English, Spanish and Vietnamese through various means, including the internet, cable TV and over-the-air broadcasts on Easter Sunday in English and Spanish.

Holy Thursday: The diocese will video-stream through its website, sdcatholic.org, a Mass starting at 7 p.m. celebrated by Bishop McElroy and Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan.

Good Friday: The diocese will video-stream Stations of the Cross in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, also through sdcatholic.org.

Easter Vigil: The diocese will live-stream Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday through sdcatholic.com.

Easter Sunday Mass: Bishop McElroy will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. in a television broadcast to air on NBC7 San Diego, its site nbcsandiego.com and on social media @nbcsandiego.

Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan will celebrate Mass in Spanish at 8 a.m. in a television broadcast on Telemundo 20 San Diego, its site telemundo20.com, social media @telemundo20 and through the network TeleXitos.

The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego offers Holy Week resources on its website.

Other Christian churches are live streaming services for their congregations including Rock Church, which has had more than 80,000 people log in.

For Passover, Jewish temples and synagogues will broadcast virtual seders throughout the county. San Diego Jewish Journal carries a list.

