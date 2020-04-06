San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, April 6

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, April 6.

• There have been 1,326 cases of coronavirus disease and 19 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 13,438 confirmed cases and 319 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will help New York and other states meet the COVID-19 crisis by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile.

• Essential businesses in San Diego County that remain open, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants, must now require their employees to wear face coverings. Citizens can report offenders by calling 211.

• All city and state beaches are now closed, as our most parks, with county health officials urging citizens to walk, jog or bicycle near their homes while maintaining social distancing and avoiding active sports.

• The state of California has provided official guidance on using face coverings during the pandemic.

