Chula Vista Couple Offers Airbnb to Health Care Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

When the new coronavirus reached the U.S. weeks ago, a Chula Vista couple said they lost all their reservations for their Airbnb, which helped fund their living expenses. However, rather than dwell on the thousands of dollars lost — Chris and Marty Morrow decided to do their part in the fight against the deadly disease.

The Morrows are among the many Airbnb hosts around the world who have opted to donate their space to health care workers in need.

“I feel good knowing we might be able to help in some way,” Chris Morrow, a freelance journalist, said. “If we can give a few (health care workers) a safe place, a good night’s sleep, and a large entertaining backyard to decompress, then I will feel good.”

The couple, who have lived in San Diego County, for roughly 20 years, said they are currently living on their boat docked in National City. They turned their Chula Vista home into an Airbnb about two years ago and generated roughly $90,000 in revenue.

But when as the new coronavirus quickly spread throughout the world, prompting stay-at-home orders — the couple lost their reservations from hopeful vacationers. Without the revenue from their Airbnb, they are at risk of losing their home.

“We have lost all of our pending reservations with the coronavirus situation,” Marty Morrow, a network engineer, said. “In these challenging times, it is hard not knowing when this will end.”

The Morrows said they are offering their Airbnb to health care workers at an 80 percent reduction in price. They are also taking extra measures to ensure the home is thoroughly cleaned.

“In addition to the normal cleaning, we are using more disinfectant and leaving the house vacated for 72 hours before it is ready for guests to ensure it is virus-free,” Marty Morrow said.

As the Morrows do their part in helping health care workers, they — along with so many others in the world — are hopeful to see the light at the end of the tunnel. For now, Chris Morrow said she is thankful for what she has.

“It’s hard but it could be worse,” Chris Morrow said. “Feeling the serenity of the San Diego Bay up close and very personal is just what we need right now.”

