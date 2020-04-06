Marijuana Dispensary Donates 17,000 Masks and Sanitizes Plus Portion of April Sales

Share This Article:

Business owners Tony Hall and Doug Gans of Torrey Holistics, have donated over 7,000 N95 face masks and over 10,000 hand sanitizers to various health centers, local organizations, customers and staff since mid-March.

With shortages of medical supplies around the country caused by the COVID-19 international health crisis, Hall and Gans saw an opportunity to directly help their community, the medical workers on the frontlines, and those most vulnerable.

Hall connected with past colleagues from his former job industry, Chemical and Safety Supplies, to provide the necessary tools and products for health centers in San Diego County, as well as the San Diego community.

“The Torrey Holistics family and I wanted to make sure that our staff and community stay safe in these unprecedented times,” said Tony Hall, co-0wner and founder of Torrey Holistics. “Through my network, I was able to get the necessary items to support the people on the front lines who are working tirelessly to serve and protect San Diego.

Hall and Gans visited six different hospitals and health clinics to donate the face masks, including the American Red Cross, VA San Diego, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Scripps Hospital, UCSD Jacobs Medical Center, St. Paul’s Senior Services, and Remedy RX.

Hall and Gans recognized the need for these supplies amongst the San Diego community, too. All curbside and delivery clients of Torrey Holistics receive free hand sanitizers to help ensure their health and safety during these challenging and uncertain times. Torrey Holistics has taken all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. All staff is required to wear masks and gloves as well as practice social distancing when working.

“Now is the time to demonstrate we are one, united community and that we will overcome this pandemic by helping each other out in any way we can,” said Hall. “We feel very fortunate to have met some amazing people, albeit under these circumstances, and are confident that our community will continue coming together to serve one another.”

Hall and Gans are also supporting senior populations and their caretakers during the COVID-19 crisis. Portions of April sales will be donated to St. Paul’s Senior Services and the Senior Adult Department at the Lawrence Family JCC.

“Our seniors need our help now more than ever,” said Hall.

For more information about Torrey Holistics, visit www.torreyholistics.com

