California Loaning 500 Ventilators to Help Other States Cope with COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will help New York and other states meet the COVID-19 crisis by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Newsom. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State — and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge — but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now.”

“I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today,” he added.

California continues to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus cases. The state is securing thousands of beds in alternate care facilities, protecting the homeless, purchasing critical medical equipment and launching new programs like the new Health Corps to recruit healthcare professionals.

Silicon Valley companies are also racing to repair older ventilators and build new equipment.

