San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, April 2

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday.

• There have been 849 cases of coronavirus disease and 15 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 8,155 cases and 171 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles is in federal custody after allegedly running a locomotive at full speed off the end of tracks near the USNS Mercy, claiming the hospital ship was part of a “government takeover.”

• Nearly 80 journalism professors and academics signed an open letter to the owners of Fox News expressing criticism of the cable network’s coronavirus coverage and urging it to stop spreading “misinformation.”

• McDonald’s franchisees began serving free breakfast daily to first responders at the company’s 700-plus locally owned and operated restaurants in Southern California.

