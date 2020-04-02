Here’s List of Journalism Professors Signing Letter Lashing Fox News on COVID-19

By Ken Stone
Todd Gitlin of the Columbia Journalism School has listed the nearly 80 journalism professors and academics who joined him in signing an open letter to the owners of Fox News, critical of the cable network’s coronavirus coverage and urging it to stop spreading “misinformation.”
“The misinformation that reaches the Fox News audience is a danger to public health,” the professors wrote Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Wednesday. “Indeed, it is not an overstatement to say that your misreporting endangers your own viewers — and not only them, for in a pandemic, individual behavior affects significant numbers of other people as well.
“Yet by commission as well as omission — direct, uncontested misinformation as well as failure to report the true dimensions of the crisis — Fox News has been derelict in its duty to provide clear and accurate information about COVID-19.”
Via email, Gitlin told Times of San Diego that he was in the process of “getting the whole thing onto Medium” after a note on the letter was first posted Wednesday by CNN’s Oliver Darcy on Twitter.
“I got the initial signatories and sent the letter with the sign-up link to folks I know at J-schools around the country,” wrote Gitlin, who said he was forwarding the letter to Project Democracy for the Medium posting.
No San Diego schools are listed, but Gitlin said he frequently attended meetings at UC San Diego when he lived in the Bay Area between 1968 and 1994.
Gitlin is chair of the Ph.D. program in communications at Columbia Journalism School. A noted sociologist, he was among authors attending the San Diego Jewish Book Fair in La Jolla in November 2010.
Besides himself, he listed as co-signers these journalism professors, including retirees:
- Mark Feldstein, Eaton Chair of Broadcast Journalism, University of Maryland
- Frances FitzGerald, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
- Adam Hochschild, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley
- Edward Wasserman, Dean, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley
- Lisa R. Cohen; Columbia Journalism School
- Gerald Johnson, Texas Student Media
- Susan Moeller, Professor, Merrill College of Journalism, UMD, College Park
- Maurine Beasley, University of Maryland College Park
- Michael Deas, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University
- Ivan Meyers, Medill School at Northwestern University
- Helen Benedict, Professor, Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University
- Hendrik Hertzberg, longtime staff writer and editor, The New Yorker
- Lewis Friedland, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, School of Journalism and Mass Com, UW-Madison
- Tom Mascaro, Ph.D. Bowling Green State University, School of Media & Communication
- Tom Bettag, Visiting Fellow, University of Maryland
- Betty H Winfield University of Missouri Curators’ Professor Emerita
- Frank D. Durham, University of Iowa
- Dennis Darling Professor, School of Journalism, The University of Texas at Austin
- Jonathan Weiner, Maxwell M. Geffen Professor of Medical and Scientific Journalism Columbia Journalism School
- Ari L. Goldman, professor, Columba University Graduate School of Journalism
- Jennifer Kahn, Narrative Program Lead, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley
- Meenakshi Gigi Durham, Professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Iowa
- Deirdre English, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley
- Rosental C. Alves, University of Texas at Austin
- Pauline Dakin, Ass. Professor, University of King’s College, Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Nina Alvarez, Assistant Professor, Columbia Journalism School
- Travis Vogan, University of Iowa
- Ali Noor Mohamed, United Arab Emirates University
- Linda Steiner, Acting Director, Ph.D. Studies; Professor, Phillip Merrill College of Journalism, University of Maryland, College Park
- Lucas Graves, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, UW—Madison
- Anna Everett, Professor Emeritus, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Richard Appelbaum, Fielding Graduate University; UCSB Emeritus
- Tom Collinger Northwestern Medill
- Wenhong Chen, Founding Co-director, Center for Entertainment and Media Industries Associate Professor of Media Studies and Sociology, Moody College of Communication The University of Texas at Austin
- LynNell Hancock, Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism
- Barbie Zelizer, Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania
- Michael Murray, UM Curators Distinguished Professor Emeritus, UM-St. Louis
- Michael Schudson, Columbia University
- Martin Kaplan, Norman Lear Chair in Entertainment, Media and Society, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
- Brian Ekdale, University of Iowa, USA
- Gina Masullo, University of Texas, Austin
- Krishnan Vasudevan, Assistant Professor, Philip Merrill College of Journalism, University of Maryland, College Park
- Harold Evans, former editor Sunday Times and The Times, London
- Chuck Howell, Librarian for Journalism & Communication Studies, University of Maryland
- Clarke L. Caywood Ph.D, Professor Medill School of Journalism Media Integrated Marketing Communications
- Andie Tucher, Director, PhD program in Communications, Columbia Journalism School
- Kalyani Chadha, Associate Professor, University of Maryland
- Denis P. Gorman, Freelance Journalist
- Jon Marshall, Northwestern University
- Kevin Lerner, Marist College
- Joel Whitebook, Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research
- Abe Peck, Prof. Emeritus in Service, Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, Northwestern University
- Carrie Lozano, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley
- Susie Linfield, Dept. of Journalism, New York University
- Charles Berret, University of British Columbia
- Jay Rosen, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, New York University
- Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Professor of Journalism, The University of Texas at Austin
- Joseph Straubhaar, Professor, School of Journalism, University of Texas, Austin
- Edward C Malthouse, Haven Professor, Medill School of Journalism, Media and IMC, Northwestern University
- Mitchell Stephens, Professor of Journalism, New York University
- Patricia Loew, Ph.D. Professor, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University
- Richard Fine, Professor of English, Virginia Commonwealth University
- John E. Newhagen, Associate Prof. Emeritus, University of Maryland
- Caryn Ward, Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing and Communication
- David Hajdu, Professor, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism
- Betty Houchin Winfield, University of Missouri Curator’s Professor Emerita
- Naeemul Hassan, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland
- Stephen D. Reese, School of Journalism & Media, U of Texas at Austin
- Kevin Klose, Professor, University of Maryland
- John Vivian, Winona State University
- Sue Robinson, Helen Firstbrook Franklin Professor of Journalism, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Thomas P. Oates, University of Iowa
- Samuel Freedman, Columbia Journalism School
- Susan Mango Curtis, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University
- Robert S. Boynton, Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at NYU
- Leonard Steinhorn, Professor of Communication and Affiliate Professor of History, American University
- J.A. Adande, Medill School, Northwestern
- Victor Pickard, University of Pennsylvania
The 660-word letter concluded: “The basic purpose of news organizations is to discover and tell the truth. This is especially necessary, and obvious, amid a public health crisis. Television bears a particular responsibility because even more millions than usual look there for reliable information.
“Inexcusably, Fox News has violated elementary canons of journalism. In so doing, it has contributed to the spread of a grave pandemic. Urgently, therefore, in the name of both good journalism and public health, we call upon you to help protect the lives of all Americans —including your elderly viewers — by ensuring that the information you deliver is based on scientific facts.”
The San Diego Jewish Book Fair citation for Gitlin called him a New Left activist who has never been afraid of controversy. (He was president of Students for a Democratic Society in the early 1960s).
“His latest book examines the U.S.-Israel relationship,” it said. “Although the countries share clear strategic interests, Gitlin claims they also share a raison d’etre: both nations exist as Chosen Peoples entrusted to deliver an enlightened message to a dark and troubled world.”
His book was “The Chosen Peoples: America, Israel and the Ordeals of Divine Election.”
