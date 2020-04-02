Need Baseball? Let 97.3’s ‘Virtual Game of the Week’ Fill the Gap

Share This Article:

Need a baseball fix? Will a virtual game do the trick?

The flagship radio station of the San Diego Padres, 97.3 the Fan (KWFN), along with 95.7 the Game (KGME-FM) in San Francisco will host the “Virtual Game of the Week” at 10 a.m. Friday.

How, do you say? That would be because of the magic of video games, specifically, Sony PlayStation 4’s MLB The Show 20. The game will match the Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

It will stream via 97.3 the Fan’s and 95.7 the Game’s Facebook pages.

The commentators are bored too, you know. That’s why the hosts, including Ben Higgins, Steve Woods, John Kentera and Tony Gwynn Jr., will provide real-time play-by-play.

The Bay Area station’s on-air personalities, Joe Fortenbaugh, Lorenzo Neal, Dan Dibley, Joe Shasky and Ryan Covay, also will participate.

If the Padres were really playing, they were scheduled to be in Colorado this weekend for the Rockies’ home opener.

MLB postponed the beginning of the baseball season indefinitely due to stay-at-home orders stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

– Staff reports

