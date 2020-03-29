San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, March 29

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

• There have been 488 cases of coronavirus disease and seven deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 4,643 cases and 101 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• In a series of new orders and regulations, California has eased restrictions on cannabis dispensaries and alcohol sales by restaurants to help them weather the financial impact of shelter-in-place orders.

• An Escondido Albertsons worker tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and the local grocery union president said about a dozen union members have contracted the virus throughout Southern California.

• A San Diego auto business raised thousands of dollars to purchase gloves for a hospital in Kearny Mesa.

