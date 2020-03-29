San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, March 29

Shoppers are lined up outside a Trader Joe's in Mission Valley.
Shoppers line up outside a Trader Joe’s in Mission Valley. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

There have been 488 cases of coronavirus disease and seven deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Saturday afternoon.

Across California there have been 4,643 cases and 101 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

In a series of new orders and regulations, California has eased restrictions on cannabis dispensaries and alcohol sales by restaurants to help them weather the financial impact of shelter-in-place orders.

An Escondido Albertsons worker tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and the local grocery union president said about a dozen union members have contracted the virus throughout Southern California.

A San Diego auto business raised thousands of dollars to purchase gloves for a hospital in Kearny Mesa.

