Share This Article:

With children home around the clock because of school closures, parents and others with minors in their care need to be even more vigilant about household hazards, according to CalFire San Diego.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The agency issued a reminder Sunday through an Instagram post.

“As schools and childcare centers have closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, kids of all ages will be home for longer periods of time,” the agency said. “Young children ages 1-5 have lots of energy and are full of curiosity, but sometimes we find them getting into things they shouldn’t.”

Here are some tips to help keep youngsters safe inside the house:

• Keep all medicine out of reach and out of sight.

• Store household cleaning products to prevent poisoning.

• Separate toys by age and keep a special eye on small game pieces.

It’s not just chemicals commonly found in the home that can be fatal if swallowed, however. Medication dosing mistakes and children who get into medicines they should not have access to are others caused of poisoning. Nationally, more than 300 children each day are treated in an ER as a result of being poisoned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two children die each day.

The CDC advises people to keep medicines and toxic products in their original packaging and lock the place they are stored.

When giving children medicine, make sure you read the label carefully and follow directions. Safely dispose of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, supplements and vitamins you no longer need or have expired.

If you think your child has ingested something harmful and the child is awake and alert, call the nationwide poison control center at 1 (800) 222-1222. Call 911 immediately if your child has collapsed or is not breathing.

— Staff report

CalFire San Diego: Be Aware of Hazards that Pose Risks to Kids at Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: