Share This Article:

The California Department of Parks and Recreation closed the parking lots at all 280 state parks on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“On Saturday many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices,” the department explained in announcing its decision.

All parks remain open, but the department said it will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing, and warned that further measures could be taken if people don’t follow health guidelines.

“If the safety measures implemented thus far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close parks, including trails, bathrooms and other amenities,” the department said.

The department said Californians should stay close to home, venture out only with their immediate household, and maintain a 6-foot distance.

A number of state parks and beaches have been closed entirely, but so far none in San Diego County.

California State Parks Close Parking Lots to Limit Crowds, But Remain Open was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: