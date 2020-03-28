Share This Article:

A San Diego auto business raised thousands of dollars to purchase gloves for a local hospital.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Car Glo Auto Detail Supplies, a business in Kearny Mesa, raised nearly $3,000 in donations to purchase the gloves, according to an Instagram post. The business said it hopes to deliver the gloves to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The donation to the hospital comes as health care workers prepare themselves for an increase in coronavirus cases. Public health officials fear hospitals will fall short of the supplies needed to care for patients infected with the contagious and deadly disease. As of Saturday, San Diego County reported 71 cases and seven deaths.

Father and son team, Jared and Dennis Vedra, who own Car Glo Auto Detail Supplies told NBC 7 they raised the money with the help of friends and family. The duo then donated another $1,000 to pay for the gloves.

“Thank you to each and everyone of you who donated,” the Instagram post read. “We love our nurses and doctors!”

The Vedras wrote they plan to donate more supplies in the future.

San Diego Auto Business Fundraises for 75,000 Gloves for Hospital was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: