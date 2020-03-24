San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, March 24

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

• There have been 213 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Monday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 17 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there has been one death. The Monday numbers do not include evacuees at Miramar, as all have completed their quarantine and left.

• Across California there have been 1,733 cases and 27 deaths as of 11 a.m. Monday.

• California was ranked Tuesday as the most aggressive state in efforts to limit its residents’ exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

• Beaches, parks and trails are closed in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas and San Diego, and more cities may follow suit after crowds gathered over the weekend in defiance of social distancing orders.

• Mesa Biotech, a San Diego molecular diagnostic company, has received fast-track emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 diagnostic test, which the company says can provide results within 30 minutes.

• UC San Diego Health and other hospital systems are seeking donations of personal protective equipment amid limited supplies.

• As California and the rest of the country have all but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits have been hit particularly hard, according to a University of San Diego survey.

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Jacobs Family Campus recently announced the launch of various online programs as San Diegans are ordered to stay at home following the increased spread of the virus, COVID-19.

