County Reports 2nd Virus Death; Sheriff Seeks Clarification on Status of Gun Stores

Health officials reported Tuesday a second death from coronavirus disease involving a San Diego resident, and said two new cases involve infants.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s Public Health Officer, said the latest victim was a man in his late 70s. The death of a man in his early 70s was reported Sunday.

Wooten said the two infants are both under the age of one year.

She said she expects the number of cases in the county to continue to grow for some time before shutdowns and social distancing have an impact.

“We do not believe the local wave of COVID-19 cases has yet crested,” said Wooten during the county’s daily press briefing amid the pandemic.

During the briefing, Sheriff Bill Gore said his department is seeking clarification from the state about whether retail gun stores are considered essential businesses. Earlier this week, county officials said they aren’t, and Gore pointed out that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order does not specifically list them as essential.

“In the meantime, the sheriff’s department is encouraging firearms retailers to socially distance and to close their shops to only online or appointment-only customers,” he said.

Gun owners had reacted angrily to the suggestion that gun stores are not essential, saying county residents need access to firearms and ammunition during what is an uncertain time.

In Los Angeles County, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said his deputies will ensure that retail gun stores are closed.

