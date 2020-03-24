San Diego Hospitals Launching Drives for Personal Protective Equipment

Share This Article:

UC San Diego Health launched a donation website Tuesday to help those on the front lines in the fight against novel coronavirus, joining other hospitals and health organizations as they manage limited supplies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has strained daily life across communities, countries and continents, but has particularly impacted the health care industry, according to a UC San Diego Health statement. County health officials have acknowledged some shortfalls on supplies, while other supplies have a deep reservoir from which to draw.

The county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, told reporters last week that “there is a shortage of supply with gloves, gowns and goggles.” Hospitals do have backup resources, but with fewer than 300 cases of the illness and city officials such as San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer admitting the “storm” of this pandemic is yet to arrive, medical facilities are looking to shore up supplies of protective gear.

Through the website, UCSD Health is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, food and other items for caregivers and financial contributions.

“UC San Diego Health has been at the forefront of the fight, both in treating patients and in developing a better understanding of the virus and how best to control its spread and consequences,” the statement said. “While we are currently successfully managing PPE supplies as responsible stewards of our resources, we are asking all researchers and relevant facilities, individuals, organizations and communities to help by making key equipment and materials available to UC San Diego Health.”

Meanwhile, Sharp Healthcare is beginning a drive-though donation drive for personal protective equipment on Wednesday. Those who wish to donate can visit any of the hospital’s locations in San Diego, La Mesa, Coronado and Chula Vista between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Equipment needed by hospitals includes:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Infrared thermometers

“You can drop off your donations at any of the locations listed, and will not need to get out of your car. Our staff will maintain a safe physical distance and will wear gloves and regularly clean their hands. You will be asked to provide basic contact information and may request a receipt for your records,” Sharp Healthcare officials said.

–City News Service

