San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, March 21

updated at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday.

• There have been 110 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 11 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 10 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 1,006 cases and 19 deaths as of 12:34 p.m. Friday.

• Local officials, lawmakers and businesses remained confused about who’s allowed to go outside and who should go to work in the country’s most populous state.

• San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy has been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus disease, an associate reported Saturday.

• As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic mounts, Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing Californians for an unprecedented ramp-up of the hospital system.

• Despite quarantines and coronavirus, the Marines’ first squadron of new F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters at Miramar was certified safe-for-flight.

