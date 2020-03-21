Share This Article:

Kelvin Barrios, a runoff candidate for the San Diego City Council’s 9th District, tested positive Saturday for COVID-19, his campaign spokeswoman said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Barrios, who came in first in the March primary to replace Georgette Gomez on the council and will be in a November runoff against Sean Elo, announced the positive test on his Facebook page.

His spokeswoman, Dee Rivera, said he was hospitalized on Friday after feeling ill.

“Having ups and downs, with fever, headache and shortness of breath,” Barrios said in the post. “But still doing OK.”

Barrios, a City Heights resident, launched his campaign in September 2019 for the 9th council district, representing the communities of Alvarado Estates, City Heights, College Area, College View Estates, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Mt. Hope, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge.

–City News Service

City Council Candidate Kelvin Barrios Tests Positive for Coronavirus was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: