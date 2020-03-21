Share This Article:

The California Department of Public Health posted extensive information online Saturday to clarify the Governor’s stay-at-home order and define essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The webpage headlined “Stay home except for essential needs” explains what California residents can and can’t do, and has a links to a 14-page list of essential critical infrastructure workers.

Among the key points clarified:

Hair and nail salons are closed.

Daycare centers remain open, but only for children of parents working in essential sectors.

It is ok to go outside for exercise, a walk or fresh air. State parks remain open, though their indoor facilities are closed.

If your pet is sick, you can visit a veterinarian or pet hospital.

Businesses and organizations that provide critical infrastructure for the state are exempted, including healthcare, public safety, food and agriculture, energy, transportation, logistics, construction and communications.

If a business or organization is on the list of essential critical infrastructure, it can continue to operate. No official letter is necessary.

The clarification comes as public health authorities reported there have been 1,224 cases and 23 deaths across California as of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

California Clarifies Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order and Defines Essential Workers was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: