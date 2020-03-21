San Diego County Democratic Leader Hospitalized with COVID-19 Symptoms

Share This Article:

San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy has been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus disease, an associate reported Saturday.

Rodriguez-Kennedy, a Marine Corps veteran, told friends he has been hospitalized at the VA Medical Center with muscle aches, coughing, difficulty breathing, chills, nausea and other symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is serious folks. Please follow the advice of medical professionals. Youth does not spare you from this disease,” he told friends.

His hospitalization was reported by Ryan Trabuco, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality, an organization Rodriguez-Kennedy previous led.

Party offices in Murphy Canyon were closed and officials began working remotely on March 17.

