San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, March 16

The coronavirus
An illustration of the coronavirus. Courtesy CDC

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:55 a.m. on Monday.

There have been 33 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of the last official count at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, there were 4 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 2 cases involving non-residents. So far, there have been no deaths. Across California there have been 335 cases and 6 deaths as of Sunday.

Economists with the UCLA Anderson Forecast said the U.S. economy has entered a recession, ending the expansion that began in July 2009, with California expected to lose 280,000 jobs.

The San Diego County Superior Court system alerted prospective jurors not to report to jury duty this week.

Quest Diagnostics laboratories in San Juan Capistrano and elsewhere in the state expect to be doing 10,000 coronavirus tests daily by the end of the week using a new industry-developed test.

Rep. Mike Levin will close offices in Oceanside, Dana Point, and Washington, and serve constituents remotely.

Officials at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar announced an increase in the level of health security at the base, where two Marines have tested positive for the virus.

The San Diego Law Library’s facilities downtown and in Vista have closed, but resources continue to be available online.

The 2020 San Diego Film Week will be postponed until Aug. 19-30 in response to the conronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego Police Museum will be close until April 1 and possibly longer.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

