San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, March 16

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:55 a.m. on Monday.

• There have been 33 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of the last official count at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, there were 4 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 2 cases involving non-residents. So far, there have been no deaths. Across California there have been 335 cases and 6 deaths as of Sunday.

• Economists with the UCLA Anderson Forecast said the U.S. economy has entered a recession, ending the expansion that began in July 2009, with California expected to lose 280,000 jobs.

• The San Diego County Superior Court system alerted prospective jurors not to report to jury duty this week.

• Quest Diagnostics laboratories in San Juan Capistrano and elsewhere in the state expect to be doing 10,000 coronavirus tests daily by the end of the week using a new industry-developed test.

• Rep. Mike Levin will close offices in Oceanside, Dana Point, and Washington, and serve constituents remotely.

• Officials at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar announced an increase in the level of health security at the base, where two Marines have tested positive for the virus.

• The San Diego Law Library’s facilities downtown and in Vista have closed, but resources continue to be available online.

• The 2020 San Diego Film Week will be postponed until Aug. 19-30 in response to the conronavirus pandemic.

• The San Diego Police Museum will be close until April 1 and possibly longer.

