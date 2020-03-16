Sailor at Naval Base Point Loma Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine at Naval Base Point Loma. Navy photo

The Navy reported Monday that a sailor from Naval Base Point Loma tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and has been quarantined.

Personnel that the individual had close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences, that Navy said in a statement.

Military health professionals were conducting a contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken, according to the Navy.

The Navy recently instituted new health security measures at all facilities in the San Diego metropolitan area following a case at Naval Base San Diego.

