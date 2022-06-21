COVID-19 testing in San Diego County. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported nearly 6,500 COVID-19 cases through Monday, but new positives also tailed off during the period.

That suggests the recent surge of new cases, dating back to May, may be leveling off. The county also reported four deaths since Thursday.

County officials had feared that the beginning of summer, as residents take part in outdoor activities and gatherings, could lead to an upsurge in cases. The number of new cases since the last time the county Health and Human Services Agency released new data:

Thursday – 1,644

Friday – 1,724

Saturday – 1,202

Sunday– 977

Monday – 864

That brings the region’s pandemic totals, dating to early 2020, to 819,551 cases and 5,322 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to state data, the number of patients needing hospital care for COVID-19 fell to 220, down by two; 17 needed to be placed in local intensive care units.