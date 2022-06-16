A San Diego County vaccination clinic. Photo credit: County News Center.

Officials from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the second highest total in the past seven days.

As the week started, the number of new cases leveled off from a high of 1,858 on June 9. But they jumped by nearly 600 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available.

In addition, the county recorded two new COVID deaths. With the new data, the total number of cases since early 2020 rose to 813,035. The death toll stands at 5,318.

Meanwhile, the state, which tracks COVID hospitalizations by county, reported 212 locals under hospital care; 20 required placement in an ICU.

Los Angeles County leads the state in COVID hospitalizations, followed by Sacramento, then San Diego.

County officials have attributed the sharp rise in cases in the past month to people taking part in more activities and get-togethers as summer begins.