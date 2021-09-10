A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

After hitting a two-month low earlier this week, San Diego County health officials again reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Friday with 1,031 new positives and 12 more deaths.

That’s compared to numbers released earlier this week – 720 new cases reported on Thursday, 738 on Wednesday and 519 on Tuesday, the lowest daily report since July.

Deaths had been down this week as well. The county reported three on Thursday, four on Wednesday and none on Tuesday.

With the latest data, the county’s overall totals rose to 343,173 cases and 3,941 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations rose sharply too, by 174, with 13 new reports of patients requiring intensive care. The county reported 65 new patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment Thursday and 13 on Wednesday.

The county reported 26,271 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives again dipping slightly, to 5.2%.

Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine soon could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old.

Two sources familiar with the situation on Friday based their timeline on the expectation that Pfizer will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for youngsters by the end of this month.

The EUA must be obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The sources said the FDA could make its evaluation within three weeks of Pfizer’s submission.

Reuters contributed to this report.