A COVID-19 vaccination event organized by the San Diego Black Nurses Association. Photo via @SDBlackNurses Twitter

San Diego County health officials reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Wednesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 341,437 cases and 3,926 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county reported 16,451 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives at 5.5%.

In addition, 13 more patients required admission to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Three more had to be admitted to intensive care.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million — or 86.5% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Diego County. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.