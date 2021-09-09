The new surge in COVID-19 infections is hitting the unvaccinated the hardest, officials say. Photo credit: countynewscenter.com

San Diego County health officials reported similar COVID-19 numbers Thursday with 720 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

That’s compared to Wednesday’s numbers – 738 cases and four deaths.

With the latest data, the county’s overall totals rose to 342,149 cases and 3,929 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county reported 21,758 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives dipping slightly, to 5.3%.

Hospitalizations though, jumped again, to 65, five times Wednesday’s number. In addition, one patient needed to be admitted to intensive care.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden took aim on Thursday at vaccine resisters, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. He also will push for large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

The new measures, which Biden laid out in remarks from the White House, would apply to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, those who work for businesses with more than 100 workers.

“We’ve been patient,” Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have declined to get coronavirus shots. “But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Just over 62% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. San Diego County has far outpaced the national numbers, with the full-vaccination rate at 76.1%.

– Reuters contributed to this report.