A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 519 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the fewest in more than a month.

The cumulative number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began increased to 340,709. No new deaths were reported and that number remains 3,922.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased to 599, down 35 from Monday’s update, according to state data. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased by two to 179.

A total of 16,201 tests were reported, and the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days was 5.6%.

Nearly 4.56 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.41 million — or 85.9% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.11 million, or around 75.4% of the county’s eligible population.

Meanwhile, 75% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 193,798,688 of adults have had at least one shot, while 165,947,460 people, or 64.3% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Diego County. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Reuters and City News Service contributed to this report.