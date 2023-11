UCSD’s Geisel Library. Photo by Chris Stone

UC San Diego on Saturday confirmed that a video, which appeared to show Jewish students evacuating a building after gathering to discuss antisemitic threats, is a hoax.

The footage has been circulating on social media.

It was determined by university officials that the video appeared to be old footage from a student government meeting weeks ago. The footage was edited with other images to create the false narrative.

Police also confirmed that no such incident occurred.

(1/1) UC San Diego Police are aware of a video circulating on social media that says a building was evacuated where Jewish students had gathered to discuss antisemitic threats. Police report no such action took place. pic.twitter.com/MnCef0wfO1 — UC San Diego (@UCSanDiego) November 18, 2023

– City News Service